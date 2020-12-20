GAME DAY: Vikings Host Bears Today

The Minnesota Vikings will be looking to bounce back from last weekend's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and fight for a playoff spot when they host the Chicago Bears this afternoon in Minneapolis.

After starting the season 1-5, the Vikings (6-7) have now gone 5-2 over their last seven games to climb back into the playoff hunt. The Bears (6-7) are coming off a 36-7 win over the Houston Texans in Chicago.

The Vikings lead the all-time series against the Bears with a 58-50 record. The last matchup saw the Vikings top the Bucs 34-17 in Minneapolis on September 24th, 2017.

The Vikings beat the Bears earlier this season 19-13 on November 16th in Chicago.

The Vikings will be without the services of linebacker Eric Kendricks and tight end Kyle Rudolph, both 'out' for today's game. Running back Alexander Mattision is listed by the team as 'questionable.'

For the Bears, only cornerback Jamel Dean is listen as 'questionable.'

The Vikings currently sit in the eight spot in the NFC standings, one game out of the playoffs just behind Arizona. A Minnesota win today, along with an Arizona loss, would bump Minnesota up to seventh, ahead of the Cardinals.

The Vikings are 3 point favorites against the Bears today.

The game is set to kickoff at 12:00 PM CT. (TV: FOX, RADIO: 1240 AM & 95.3 FM WJON.)

Skol Vikings!