Game Day: Vikings Face Texans in Houston Today

The Minnesota Vikings are looking to rebound from their week-three loss to the Titans today when they face the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Today's game was somewhat in doubt after twelve members of the Tennessee Titans tested positive for COVID-19 following last weekends game in Minneapolis, forcing the Vikings and Titans to halt team activities during the week. Following several days on negative tests for the Vikings, the team was approved to return to practice on Wednesday.

This Sunday's game between the Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers has been postponed until later in the season.

Last Sunday the Vikings were defeated by the Titans 31-30 on a last second Tennessee field goal. The Texans lost to the Steelers 28-21 last Sunday in Pittsburgh.

Today's game is a matchup of two of the NFL's 2020 winless teams. On the bright side, the Vikings are 4-0 against the Texans, who played their inaugural season in 2002.

The Vikings will be without the services of cornerback Mike Hughes who is listed as 'out' for today's game. Cornerback Chris Boyd is listed as 'doubtful.' Defensive end Danielle Hunter continues to miss action on the team's Injured Reserve list, and linebacker Anthony Barr is out for the season.

For the Texans, fullback Cullen Gillaspia is listed as 'questionable, as is linebacker Peter Kalambayi.

The Vikings are 4 point underdogs against the Texans today.

The game is set to kickoff at 12:00 PM CT. (TV: FOX, RADIO: 1240 AM & 95.3 FM WJON.)

Skol Vikings!