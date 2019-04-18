Gale M. Stueve, 59, Sauk Rapids

December 23, 1959 - April 16, 2019

A gathering of relatives and friends will be from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Gale M. Stueve, age 59, who passed away on April 16, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Gale was born on December 23, 1959 in Melrose to Albert and Margaret (Wiswell) Stueve. She worked as a PCA at Edgewood in Sartell. Gale loved fishing and being with her grandchildren where they would read books and play cards together. She recently visited the light house in Duluth which was on her bucket list. Gale was always loving, caring and always doing things for other people.

Gale is survived by her children, Chris Brown of St. Anna, Brian Brown of Rice, Jimmy Brown of Chicago, IL, Ashley (fiancé, Corey Wichman) of Sauk Rapids, Kelly Porter of St. Cloud; 10 grandchildren; siblings, Kevin Stueve of Cold Spring, Shirley (Pat) McGrath of Van Buren, AK, Victor (Margaret) of Elizabethtown, KY and Diane (Alvin Heinen) of St. Stephen and nieces and nephews, Kyle, Nicholas, Riley, Katelyn and Samantha. She was preceded in death by her parents; infant brother, Frederick; and sister in law, Julie.