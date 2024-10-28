Gail Schulz, 77, Waite Park

August 9, 1947 - October 22, 2024

Visitation, celebrating the life of Gail H. Schulz, age 77, will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 PM, Friday, November 1, 2024, at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Chapel in St. Cloud. A family memorial service will be held at a later date and her remains will be placed in a mausoleum at Assumption Cemetery. Gail passed away on October 22, 2024, at the St. Cloud Hospital after years of struggling with dementia.

Gail was born to Norbert and Lucille (Canfield) Zenner of St. Cloud, on August 9, 1947. Gail’s family included 3 brothers and 5 sisters. She graduated from Tech High School in 1965. She married Marlo Schulz on November 24, 1976, and the couple was happily married until her passing. Gail lived in St. Cloud and Waite Park all of her life except for two years in Lumberton, NC.

Gail worked several jobs over the years including DeZurik in Sartell – where she met Marlo, the Job Service Office, Pat McMahon Insurance, and Fulfillment Systems, all in St. Cloud. She enjoyed playing cards with friends, a good Hallmark movie, and trips to casinos in Vegas – which stopped at the birth of her first grandchild. Trips then began going east to visit her grandchildren.

Gail is survived by her husband, Marlo, sons, Paul (Gina) Anderson, of West Chester, PA, and Jay (Joann) Anderson, of Brunswick Hills, OH, grandchildren, Larissa, Zane, Owen, Joseph, and Jack. Her sisters, Patricia Kosel, Cheryl (Don) Kalis, and Phyllis Seitz. Sisters-in-law, Reta Zenner, Pauleen Zenner, and brother-in-law, Tom Johnstone. Along with many nieces and nephews.

Gail was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Richard “Dickie”, Phillip (Junie), and Ronald “Ronnie. Her sisters, Joanne Rudy and Diane Johnstone, sister-in-law, Margel Zenner, and brother-in-law, Marcel Kosel.