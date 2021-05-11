May 7, 1992 - May 5, 2021

Gabrielle “Gabby” Amelia Lance, age 28 of Cambridge, formerly of Stanchfield, MN died unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. A Celebration of Gabby’s life will be held from 3:00-7:00PM on Friday, May 14, 2021 at the Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Gabrielle was born on May 7, 1992 to David and Pattie (Powers) Lance in Fridley, MN. She graduated from Braham High School in 2010 and attended Anoka Community College. Gabby was employed at Community Living Options where she currently worked as a group home manager. She enjoyed her job and loved taking care of ‘her guys’, they were her other family.

Gabby loved to travel and spending time with family and friends. She especially enjoyed taking care of her favorite nephew, Archer. She will be remembered as a beautiful, vivacious loving and caring daughter and sister.

Gabby will be greatly missed by her mother, Pattie Powers of St. Cloud, MN, father, David Lance of St. Cloud, MN; brothers, Zachary Lance of Sartell, MN, and Nicholas Lance of Braham, MN; nephew, Archer, and great aunt Colleen East Grand Forks of MN. Also surviving are many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents.