BAXTER (WJON News) -- A man wanted on a federal warrant has been arrested in Central Minnesota.

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The U.S. Marshals Service North Star Fugitive Task Force arrested 24-year-old Ryan Pacheco on Monday in Baxter.

According to court records, Pacheco was wanted on a federal warrant for a supervised release violation and a Minnesota State warrant in Mahnomen County charging him with two counts of attempted second-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault, three counts of second-degree assault involving a dangerous weapon and substantial bodily harm, and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a crime of violence.

Task Force members arrested him without incident.

The North Star Fugitive Task Force is a U.S. Marshals Service-led partnership of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies that focuses on finding and arresting violent fugitives and other individuals wanted for serious offenses.