Frozen Fest Coming to St. Paul In April
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Fans heading to the NCAA Frozen Four at Xcel Energy Center can take in some extra activities while there. Frozen Fest will be held in conjunction with the tournament on April 11th and 13th.
Fans can have their photo taken with the Frozen Four Championship Trophy, get their hair sprayed in team colors, and take home some giveaways at the event. There will also be several interactive experiences, a poster-making station, and the NCAA authentic team store.
Frozen Fest is from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 11th, and 1:00 to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 13th.
