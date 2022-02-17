Friday’s Forecast is Going to Blow You Away

UNDATED -- Stearns County has been added to a list of counties now in a Blizzard warning until 9:00 p.m. Friday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for much of central Minnesota on Friday.

It will be in effect from noon until 9:00 p.m. Friday with sustained winds between 25 and 30 miles an hour and wind gusts up to 50 miles an hour.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages are possible.

Areas to the north and west including Todd and Douglas counties will be in a Winter Weather Advisory on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Snow and blowing snow are expected in that area.

Far northwestern Minnesota, including the Red River Valley, will be in a Blizzard Warning from 6:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Friday.

Snow accumulations will be around two inches in that area, with 60 mile an hour winds, causing white-out conditions.