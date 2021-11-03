Frey Claims Victory in Minneapolis Mayor’s Race

MINNEAPOLIS -- Incumbent Jacob Frey is claiming victory in the race for Minneapolis mayor, hoping the second round of ranked-choice votes being computed today (Wed) gives him the 51 percent he needs to win a second term:

"Thank you, Minneapolis! We are comin' back!! Minneapolis is on a comeback!!"

Fry got 43 percent in round one to 21 percent for Sheila Nezhad and Kate Knuth's 18 percent:

"We are hopeful for the path forward, for new mayoral leadership."

...audio courtesy Fox 9.

Knuth and Nezhad both support the police amendment that Minneapolis voters rejected Tuesday. Frey opposed the measure.

This story is courtesy of the Minnesota News Network.

