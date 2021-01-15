Freeport Man Hurt in Crash in Southwestern Minnesota

PIPESTONE -- A Freeport man was hurt in a crash in southwestern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday on Highway 23 near Pipestone.

A car driven by 19-year-old Mateo Sanchez of Freeport was going north when it went off the road and struck a stop sign.

Sanchez was not hurt but one of his two passengers, 42-year-old Antonio Sanchez was taken to Pipestone County Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. A second passenger was not hurt.

