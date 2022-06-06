Free Dental Care for Veterans This Saturday

ST. CLOUD -- Veterans can get free dental care this week during Aspen Dental’s Day of Service.

Saturday, June 11th, all Aspen Dental locations, including the Aspen Dental in St. Cloud, will offer free full-service dental care for veterans.

Appointments are available from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. To make an appointment, call 1-844-ASPENHMM.

Get our free mobile app

Aspen Dental says veterans are not eligible for dental benefits through the Veterans Administration unless they’re 100% disabled, have a service-related mouth injury, or were a prisoner of war.

For more on the day of service, click here.