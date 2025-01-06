Free Community Baby Shower Tuesday for New and Expecting Moms

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- New and expecting mothers are invited to a free Community Baby Shower on Tuesday evening.

CentraCare, Everyday Miracles, BlueCross/BlueShield, and county public health are sponsoring the event.

Moms will have a chance to meet doulas from Everyday Miracles and receive emotional and physical informational resources for pregnancy, birth, and new mom and baby care resources.

There will be games, prizes, and light refreshments.

The free Community Baby Shower will be at the St. Cloud Public Library from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Reservations are not required.

