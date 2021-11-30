Free Christmas Things To Do Around The St. Cloud Area

'Tis the season! It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas...but, that shouldn't mean breaking the bank so that you and your family can have a fun time. In fact, there are several events happening around the St. Cloud area that are fun, family-friendly...and my favorite 'F' word...FREE! Yes, FREE.

I can't be the only person putting myself on a budget after Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday. The buyer's remorse is weighing heavy on me right now. To soften the blow a little bit, soak in the season with some of these free events. Your family will love it and memories--well, they're priceless.

1. Country Lights Festival in Sartell: Wednesday, Dec. 1 through Friday, Dec. 31

2. Sauk Rapids Holiday Parade of Lights & Family Fun Day: Saturday, December 18 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

3. Winterwalk 2021 in St. Joseph: Friday, December 3 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

4. Waters Church Walk Through Christmas in Sartell: Wednesday, December 1 through Sunday, December 5.

5. Candy Cane Parade in Rockville: Saturday, December 4 starting at 1 p.m.

6. St. Cloud's tree lighting ceremony at the River's Edge Convention Center: Thursday, December 2 at 5 p.m.

7. Ladies Night Out & Christmas Market at Millner Heritage Winery in Kimball: Friday, December 3 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

If you know of a FREE Christmas activity happening around the St. Cloud area that isn't on this list, let us know. Email ashli@mix949.com. We'll get your event added ASAP!

Happy holidays and Merry Christmas!

