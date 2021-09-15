Free Airplane Rides For Kids At Young Eagles Rally Saturday

If riding in an airplane is on your kid's bucket-list, make plans to attend the Young Eagles Rally in St. Cloud this weekend.

On Saturday, Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to noon, kids ages 8 to 17 can fly in an airplane for free at the St. Cloud Regional Airport. It's sponsored by the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 551.

They're a volunteer organization full of 'aviation enthusiasts'. Each participant will spend roughly 15 to 20 minutes in the air. You'll get a chance to meet with your pilot beforehand and receive some pre-flight instruction. They explain how airplanes work, you'll get to see a map of the inside of the aircraft and then, you take flight.

According to the Young Eagles Day website, "you will experience the awesome feeling of flight that many people only dream about. Many people remember this experience for the rest of their lives. You will, too!"

If you'd like to bring your kids and attend the event, you're asked to pre-register. Each rider will need parental consent, a form which must be signed by the child's legal guardian.

The event will only happen weather permitting. So far, the forecast for Saturday morning is calling for clear skies and sunshine.

Pets are not allowed. You're asked to park your vehicle in the airport's main parking lot and look for signs posted in the area directing you where to go.

If you've got any questions you can contact Chip Sauers at 320-248-8384.

