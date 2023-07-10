Frederick M. Wurst, 86, St. Cloud

April 25, 1937 - July 7, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Frederick M. Wurst, age 86, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Friday, July 7, 2023 at the St. Cloud V.A. Medical Center in St. Cloud. Reverend Derek Weichmann will officiate. Burial of the urn, with full military honors, will be at the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery in Little Falls at a later date.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Parish prayers will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Fred M. Wurst was born on April 25, 1937 in Spring Hill, Minnesota. He was the son of Fred B. Wurst and Anna E. (Fuchs) Wurst. He spent his childhood in St. Cloud, Minnesota attending Saint Anthony’s School and graduating from Cathedral High School in 1955. During his youth he worked on his grandparent’s farm in Spring Hill and at the filling station in St. Cloud owned by his uncle Matt Fuchs.

After graduation he served in the US Army from 1956-1958 in the 11th Armored Cavalry, Company E, 2nd Battalion. He was stationed on the border of West Germany and Czechoslovakia where his battalion did surveillance on the Iron Curtain.

He married Carole C. (Hoffman) Wurst, daughter of Ted and Alice Elizabeth (Petron) Hoffman on October 18, 1958 at Saint Anthony’s Church in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

Fred and Carole moved to a farm across from the St. Boniface Chapel south of St. Cloud where Fred raised Hereford cattle and planted corn and hay crops while Carole operated a Beauty Salon at the home. Fred was employed as a Nurse’s Aide at the St. Cloud VA Hospital, retiring in 1991. He received commendations for performance and perfect attendance without using sick leave.

After retiring from the VA he assisted his wife Carole in her knitting business at Rocking Horse Farm by repairing knitting machines, assembling spinning wheels, and creating wood products used for fiber arts and textile making. Fred enjoyed demonstrating antique Sock Machine equipment at events like the Shepherd’s Harvest Sheep & Wool Festival, Benton County Fair, Albany Pioneer Days, and the Forest City Stockade. He helped behind the scenes at the St. Cloud Spin Fest & Fiber Fair in many capacities.

As a member of St. Wendelin’s Catholic Church of Luxemburg, Fred served many years as an usher and worked at fundraising events like the parish Bazaar.

Fred served several years as an Election Judge for St. Augusta Township. He also served several terms on the Advisory Board for Stearns Electric/REA.

Fred was a longtime Stearns County 4-H Leader serving as a Project Leader, volunteer, and Herdsmanship Judge at the Stearns County Fair. He received the Award of the Emerald Clover and was recognized for 50 years of volunteer leadership work. He and Carole represented Minnesota at the Citizenship 4-H Leaders Forum in Washington DC in 1978. He volunteered at the Minnesota State Fair for many years from the 1980’s through the 2010’s.

Fred was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed traveling in his motorhome with his wife and family, visiting all 50 States, and traveling abroad. He also enjoyed playing cribbage with his children and grandchildren and doing wood work. He will be remembered for his love of a good pot of coffee, Oreos, and anything chocolate.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Carole; brother Don (Sylvia) of St. Michael, MN; children, Deborah (Kevin) of St. Cloud, MN, Rick (Lois) of St. Martin, MN, Steven (Brenda) of Farmington, MN, James (Tracy) of St. Cloud, MN, and Jason; along with nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

A special thank you to the staff of the V.A. Medical Center Building 49-1 and Adult Day Care as well as the Visiting Angels and Senior Home Health Care for their loving and compassionate care of Fred.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.