Frederick J. ”Fred” Paepke, 87, St. Cloud

August 1, 1937 - December 22, 2024

Frederick John Paepke, age 87, of St. Cloud, died on Sunday, December 22, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 3, 2025 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at Church. Urn placement will be in the Bethlehem Lutheran Church Columbarium. Arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Fred was born on August 1, 1937 in Milwaukee, WI to Elmer and Ruth (Friedrich) Paepke. He earned a Bachelor of Art degree from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and went on to work in sales for 60 years. Fred was united in marriage to Mary McCabe on February 7, 1959 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Menasha, WI. He enjoyed karaoke, watching the Vikings, Timberwolves, Twins, and wintering in Lake Havasu City, AZ. Fred Loved playing piano, singing, and spending time with friends and family. He believed that his musical talents were a gift from God and he felt privileged to be able to share those gifts with others, which he did through singing in Barbershop Harmony Society Quartets and playing piano in public places, particularly at Café Renaissance. Fred was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church for over 50 years.

Fred is survived by his wife, Mary of St. Cloud; children, Julie (Rick) Knapp of Brooklyn Park, MN, Jayne (Robert) Merila of Nevis, MN, Michael (Melissa) Paepke of Plymouth, MN, Mace Paepke of St. Cloud, MN and Mark (Sara) Paepke of Otsego, MN; Grandchildren, Martin Knapp, John Merila, Jordan Paepke, Anna Paepke, Sophia Paepke; and great-grandson, Jace Paepke.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Marcia Ogden.