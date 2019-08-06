Frederic Harold Fuchs, 81, Rockville

April 5, 1938 – August 5, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 9, 2019 at Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church in Rockville, MN for Frederic Harold Fuchs age 81, who died Monday at his home of natural causes. Burial will be in the Calvary Cemetery, Rockville, MN.

Relatives and friends may call from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the Mary of the Immaculate Conception Parish Center. Visitation will continue Friday morning one hour prior to the service in the church.

Fred was born on April 5, 1938 in St. Wendel Township, MN to Arnold and Catherine (VanHoorik) Fuchs. He married Joyce Mick on April 23, 1966 in Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church, Rockville, MN. He was a member of Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church and a resident of Rockville for many years.

Survivors include his wife, Joyce; his brother, Howard of Rockville; his sisters, Arlene (Lou) Zimmer of Vancouver, WA and Kathy (Jerry) Hemmesch of Richmond and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Catherine Fuchs; brothers, Richard, Ralph, Donald “Yogi”, Kenneth and his sisters-in-law, Teresa, Lucille, Joan and Bernice Fuchs.

Arrangements are with Wenner Funeral Home, Cold Spring.