March 12, 1941 – August 24, 2025

Frank Joseph Trutwin, age 84, of Royalton, MN, passed away peacefully on August 24, 2025, surrounded by his family.

Born in Royalton, Minnesota, Frank lived a full and adventurous life grounded in hard work, family, and a deep love for the outdoors. He served proudly as a mechanic in the U.S. Air Force from 1959 to 1963. Following his military service, he worked as an electrician for Northern States Power for 33 years. He was a proud member of the IBEW Local Union and the Knights of Columbus.

Frank was an accomplished outdoorsman with a passion for hunting, fishing, boating, snowmobiling, trapshooting, and motorcycling. He especially cherished time spent on the water—whether boating, fishing, or cruising with family and friends. He found joy in traveling, sharing beer and laughter, and hosting his beloved annual 4th of July parties. Whether it was a trip to Hawaii, a cruise, or time spent with friends on the river, Frank treasured adventures both near and far.

He loved feeding the birds, gathering around campfires, and playing cards or games. Known for his infectious laughter and ability to bring joy to any gathering, Frank never missed an opportunity to have a good time.

He was also a skilled handyman who could fix anything and had a creative knack for making things work better and more efficiently.

Frank is survived by his devoted wife of 65 years, JoAnn Trutwin; children Don Trutwin, Sandra Chanen (Jeff), John Trutwin (Julie), and Nancy Whiting (Steve); 12 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Christine Trutwin, by his siblings Emil, Ione, Claude, Jeannette, Shirley, Patricia, Jeanne and by his grandson Chris.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 2 from 4:00-7:00 PM at Emblom-Brenny Funeral Service, 900 1st St SE, Little Falls, MN 56345 and from 9:30 AM until the hour of the service on Wednesday at the church in Royalton. The Mass of Christian will be held on Wednesday, September 3 at 11 am at Holy Trinity Catholic Church 216 N 2nd St, Royalton, MN 56373.

In lieu of flowers or donations, the family invites you to consider supporting an organization focused on Alzheimer’s research and reversal.

Frank will be remembered for his generous spirit, his sense of humor, and the countless memories he created with those who loved him. He leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter, and fun with friends.