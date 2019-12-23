Frank R. Decker, 68, Cold Spring

April 5, 1951 - December 19, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 27, 2019 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Frank R. Decker, age 68, who died at his home, Thursday, December 19th. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Relatives and friends may call from 9:00 a.m.-10:45 a.m., Friday morning at the St. Boniface Church Narthex.

Frank was born to Ernest and Esther (Pelzer) Decker. He worked as a custodian for many years. Frank enjoyed painting, watching westerns, and taking daily walks.

He is survived by his mother, Esther; sister, Kathleen (John) Hardie; Jim Hardie; and his godparents, Richard Decker and Rosemary Lenz.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ernest Decker in 1999