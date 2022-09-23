Frank M. Kosloski, 74, Princeton

June 2, 1948 - September 22, 2022

Frank M. Kosloski, age 74 of Princeton, MN, passed away on September 22, 2022, at his home. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be Thursday, September 29, 2022, from 4:00-8:00 PM at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Princeton. A private family burial will be at a later date.

Frank Martin was born to Martin and Agnes (Reid) Kosloski on June 2, 1948, in St. Cloud. He grew up in Foley and moved to Princeton at the age of five. Frank graduated from Princeton High School in 1966. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Frank married Charlene Kobbervig on September 12, 1970. He was a fireman for the Minneapolis Fire Department for 22 years and was also a journeyman electrician.

Frank was a member of the Princeton American Legion. He became an avid outdoorsman at a very young age which lasted a lifetime. Frank enjoyed hunting pheasant, turkey, waterfowl, deer, elk, and moose as well as fishing. He was a past president of the local Pheasants Forever. Frank was a huge lover of Labrador Retrievers including his current lab, “Remi.” He played baseball and basketball in high school and as an adult played softball in Princeton with his friends. Frank enjoyed trapshooting at numerous area gun clubs and won many awards with his God-given ability. He worked very hard in his career and retired early so he could pursue his many hobbies and spend time with family, especially his grandchildren, who were a huge part of his life. Frank was a “spark plug,” the life of the party, the center of attention, very social, and a great storyteller. He will be remembered and dearly missed as a good and generous father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to all who knew him.

Frank is survived by his children, Tammy (Tim) Wesely of Princeton and Dan (Bonnie) Kosloski of Lino Lakes; grandchildren, Adam, Timothy Jr., and Reid Wesely and Olivia Kosloski; siblings, Audrey Kosloski of Taylor, AZ and Keith (Lynne) Kosloski of Champlin; brother-in-law, Phil (Minnie) Kobbervig of Woodburn, OR; nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews; close hunting friends; and “extra kids,” Stephanie Keil and Mike Johnson; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Charlene in 2020; and very close family and friends.