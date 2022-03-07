Frank J. Anthony, 72, Princeton

August 9, 1949 - March 4, 2022

attachment-Frank Anthony loading...

Frank J. Anthony, age 72 of Princeton, MN, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, March 4, 2022, at his home. The Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at New Life Church in Princeton. Burial will take place prior to the service in Wyanett Cemetery, Princeton.

Frank Joseph Anthony was born to Helen (Kocman) and Thomas Anthony, Sr. on February 9, 1949, in Cleveland, OH. He had a great love for the outdoors, cars, and music. Frank went to work for the Ford Motor Company and retired after 30 years. He was married to Colleen Hillegass in 1970.

Frank enjoyed the last 13 and a half years with his beautiful wife, Gloria, by his side. They loved to travel and walked strongly in their faith together as members of New Life Church. He was a patient, faithful, and affectionate man who loved Jesus. Frank was also an amazing father and grandfather, and he adored his children and grandchildren. He was always willing to stop what he was doing to help others in need. If he was not outside building or fixing something, you could find him bowling or dancing. Frank will be dearly missed as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to all who knew him.

Frank is survived by his wife, Gloria; his children, Brian Anthony and Cherie (Jon) Pederson; step-children, James Minelle, Jessica Anthony, and Tricia Lehr; grandchildren, Ashley, Katie, Mikkayla (Earl), Gabrielle, Dakota, Matthew, Levi, Noah, Eric, Christopher, Halia, Ashlyn, and Emily; great-grandchildren, Lucs, EJ, and Jaxson; and his siblings.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and late wives, Colleen, Rachel, and Jeannie.