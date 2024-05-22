Frank Hohmann, 71, Rice

October 4, 1952 - May 20, 2024

attachment-Frank Hohmann loading...

Frank Hohmann, 71 year old resident of Rice passed away on Monday, May 20 as the result of ATV accident. A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, May 23 at 11:30 A.M. at Immaculate Conception Church in Rice with Father Gregory Sauer officiating. A visitation will be held from 9:00 until the hour of the service on Thursday at the church. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. A rosary will be said at 11:00 A.M. at the church.

Frank Andrew Hohmann was born on October 4, 1952 in Little Falls to the late Robert Andrew and Johanna (Trobec) Hohmann. He grew up in Rice, where he attended Rice Elementary, St. Cloud Cathedral and graduated from Royalton High School with the class of 1970. Frank was united in marriage to Charlene "Char" Wuebkers at St. Francis Catholic Church in Freeport, Minnesota. The couple made their home in Rice and were blessed with three children, Jason, Russell and Kathy. Frank crop farmed all his life and also had a chicken barn for several years. He enjoyed camping with the "Lucky Lindy" camping group, spending time in the outdoors, anything with an engine and two or four wheels. Frank was a MacGyver and could fix many projects in his shop. He enjoyed debating a variety of topics with anyone who was willing to listen. He had a gentle way of always willing to help others in need. Frank treasured his time spent with his family and made a beautiful toy box for his grandchildren out of flooring from the house. He did get teary-eyed the day his son-in-law, Michael asked Frank for his daughter’s hand in marriage. Frank was a member of the Knights of Columbus Royalton #13398.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Char Hohmann of Rice; children, Jason Hohmann of Rice, Russell Hohmann of Rice and Kathy (Michael) McNaughton of Blaine; grandchildren, Malachi and Lucy McNaughton; siblings, Evelyn Slivnik of St. Stephen, Ruth Hohmann of St. Cloud, Andrew Hohmann and George (Carol) Hohmann of Little Falls.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Daniel Hohmann, Ronald Hohmann and Robert Hohmann and a brother-in-law, Robert Slivnik.