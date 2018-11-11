Francis M Horn, 72, Richmond

November 17, 1945 – November 8, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 12, 2018 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN for Francis M. Horn, age 72, who died Thursday at home surrounded by family. Inurnment will be in the parish mausoleum.

Relatives and friends may call from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Monday in the church gathering space.

Francis was born in Paynesville to Edward and Alma (Reinhofer) Horn. He married Marilyn Holthaus on December 2, 1967 at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Farming. Francis was a machinist at Cold Spring Granite until the age of 40. Thereafter, he was a homemaker and caretaker to his seven children. Francis enjoyed hunting and fishing. He always knew the best spots and rarely came home empty handed. Every night he played a game of Yatzee with his wife and he enjoyed trips to the casino. His grandchildren were the light of his life.

Survivors include his wife, Marilyn; children, Bryan (Jane) Horn, Linda (Carl) Benson, Jason Horn, Daryl (Amy) Horn, Lori Horn, Jennifer Horn and Daniel (Krystal) Horn; siblings, John (Mary) Horn, DeWayne (Doreen) Horn, Mary Jane Philabaum and Diane (Dennis) Garvey; grandchildren, Max, Teanna, Makayla, Jaxon and Nolan.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, LuVern, Dennis and Edward; in-laws, Daniel Holthaus, John Holthaus and Norman Blasius.