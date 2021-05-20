Francis L. “Penny” Hurrle, 86, St. Augusta

December 24, 1934 - May 17, 2021

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 28, 2021, at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta for Francis L. “Penny” Hurrle, age 86, of St. Augusta. Penny passed away peacefully on May 17, 2021, at home with his family. Reverend Matthew Crane and Reverend Robert Rolfes will concelebrate. Entombment will take place in the parish cemetery mausoleum following the Mass.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 27, and after 9:00 a.m. on Friday, both at the St. Mary Help of Christians Parish Center. Parish Prayers will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Parish Center.

Penny was born December 24, 1934, in the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, MN, to Leo and Ellanora (Ruehle) Hurrle. He was raised on the family farm in South Haven. He attended their country school and then graduated from Kimball High School. He married Marilyn Schill on September 5, 1960, at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church. He worked road construction for over 42 years for Martin Fruth Construction and retired in 1998. He was a lifelong member of the St. Mary Help of Christians Parish, and he was also a St. Augusta Lions Club member. During retirement, he kept busy gardening and fishing in the summer and enjoyed ice fishing during the winter months. He really enjoyed all the times at the cabin with family and friends. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Penny is survived by his wife Marilyn of 60+ years, children: LeeAnn (Joel) Nelson, Janelle Ahlert, Todd (Geralyn) Hurrle, Jerry (Kim) Hurrle, and Dale (Amy) Hurrle; 12 grandchildren: Jake (Marta) Nelson, Laura (Rob) Dunlap, Aunie (Jay) Hall, Mariah and Monica Ahlert, Ryan (Stefanie), Samantha, and Heidi Hurrle, Mitchell, Stacy, and Stephanie Hurrle, and Sophia Hurrle; 6 great-grandchildren: Tristan and Tate Hurrle, Brody and Elise Dunlap, Rowan and Grace Hall; and brother Larry (Carol) Hurrle.

Penny is preceded in-death by his parents Leo and Ellanora, son-in-law Jeff Ahlert, grandsons Matthew and Michael Hurrle, and siblings/in-laws Nethaline “Hope” (Ervin) Nothnagel, Ora Rose (John “Jack”) Healy, Rhea (Leonard Woltman, William-Jean Allison) Hurrle Allison Woltman, Elwood (Ellen Sinclair) Hurrle, and infant sister Joan.

The family would like to thank St. Croix Hospice for their loving care and support.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church.