Francis Helmin, 77, Foley

November 1, 1944 - January 13, 2022

attachment-Frank Helmin loading...

Francis Helmin, age 77 of Foley passed away January 13, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church in Brennyville. Rev. Matthew Langager and Rev. Virgil Helmin will Con-Celebrate and burial will take place in the Parish Cemetery with Military Honors presented by the Foley American Legion. Visitation will be from 10 to 11:00 AM at the church on Tuesday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Francis 'Frank' Joseph Helmin was born November 1 ,1944 in Foley To Adam and Selma (Imbiorski) Helmin. After graduating from Foley High School, he served in the United States Army from 1965-1967. He married Elaine Juetten on October 24, 1969 at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church. Frank worked construction for 12 years, then at the Veterans Administration Medical Center as a mason until he retired in 2007. He was a member of the Foley American Legion, Post 298 and St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church where he actively volunteered and helped where needed. Frank enjoyed gardening, mowing lawn, fishing and casino trips with good friends, Yvonne and Emil Broda. His true happiness was being with family and watching his grandchildren grow up. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Poor Clares Monastery in Sauk Rapids.

He is survived by his wife, Elaine and his children: Frank, Grey Eagle; Holly (Rod) Hacket, Foley and grandchildren: Jenny, Foley, John, Camp Pendleton, CA; Jordan, WI; Brady, Grey Eagle; Adam, Grey Eagle and siblings: Josephine Kvittem, Rchester; Imelda Lieser, Paynesville and Anne Sluss, Mounds View. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Jennifer and siblings: Bernadette, Odilia, Colette, Al, Chester, Pete, Syl and 2 infant sisters, Marie and Connie. The family wishes to thank everyone for their care and compassion, no thank you cards will be sent. There will be no luncheon.