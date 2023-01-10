Francis “Frank” Soenneker, 91, Richmond

March 9, 1931 - January 8, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Richmond, MN for Francis “Frank” Soenneker, age 91, who died Sunday at the St. Cloud VA, St. Cloud, MN. Burial will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

There will be a visitation from 12:00 – 1:45 p.m. in the church gathering space prior to the service.

Frank was born in Sauk Centre to Ted and Catherine (Hellerman) Soenneker. He proudly served his country in the Korean War 1952-1954. He married Janet Schoenberg June 9, 1959, in St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Spring Hill.

Frank loved carpentry and was a proud owner of Soenneker Builders for many years. He was a member of the Lake Henry Legion Post 612 for 64 years, St. Joseph’s Society, Catholic United Financial and Knights of Columbus in Richmond. He treasured his time with family and their country home.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Janet; children, Mark (Deb), Steve (Glenna), Joyce (Kevin) Schlangen, Pam (Tim) Schlangen, Paul (Beth), Janelle (Jesse) Stocker; 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; sister, Rita Primus; brother, Arnold Soenneker; sister-in-law, Alice Soenneker; many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jerome Soenneker; sisters, Della Meyer, Mary Mader, and Sr. Aggie Soenneker.

A special thank you to the staff on 51-1 at the St. Cloud VA for their wonderful and compassionate care of Frank.