November 20, 1934 - October 4, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Francis B. “Frank” Carriar age 84, of St. Cloud formerly of Superior, WI and Oak Park, IL. Frank passed away at his home on Friday, October 4, 2019. Reverend Eberhard Schefers will officiate. Entombment of the urn will take place at North Star Cemetery.

Visitation will take place between 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services at church on Thursday. Parish prayers will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Frank was born November 20, 1934 to Francis and Emma (LeTourneau) Carriar in Milwaukee, WI. He graduated from Superior Catholic High School and attended Superior State University. Frank worked in retail management and transferred to St. Cloud in 1960. He was manager of National Foods, worked at PX liquor store and worked as bar manager at the VFW Post 428 until retirement. Following retirement, Frank drove school bus for Spanier Bus Services (Bus S-11) and thought it was the best job ever. His collection of toy school buses is a testament of how much he loved driving children to and from school.

He married Kathryn Ekstrom on April 25, 1956. Frank enjoyed playing baseball and coaching Little League, fishing, bowling, collecting model trains, and most of all, spending time at the family cabin for 40 years. Cabin time was family time and you could usually find Frank sitting on the deck with his black baseball cap completing crossword puzzles, drinking beer and enjoying the lake weather. His love for sports transferred to watching his grandchildren play their sports. Frank belonged to St. Peter’s Parish in St. Cloud.

Frank is survived by his wife, Kathy of 63 years: children Debra (Donald) Stueve of St. Cloud, Barclay (Janet) Carriar of St. Cloud, Corinne (Thomas) Butkowski of Hiawatha, IA and Laura (Jeffrey) Pfannenstein of St. Cloud; grandchildren Nikki (Karen Monical) Carriar, Allison (Josh) Woitalla, Nolan and Myles Butkowski, Megan, Marren and Lucas Pfannenstein; great-granddaughter Raleigh Woitalla; sister Nancy Carriar; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Bobbi and Vince Vargas; and of course, faithful beagle Duke.

He is proceeded in death by his parents, Kathy’s parents and his grandparents.

Memorials are preferred to Alzheimer’s Association, CentraCare Home Health and Hospice, Tri-county Humane Society or St. Peter’s Church.