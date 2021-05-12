Frances Dobos, 75, Foley

January 9, 1946 - May 9, 2021

Frances Dobos, age 75 of Foley passed away May 9, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM, Friday, May 14, 2021 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Morrill. Rev. Matthew Langager will officiate, and burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8:00 PM, Thursday, May 13,2021 at the Foley Funeral Home and will continue from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at the church on Friday morning. Parish Prayers will be at 6:00 PM Thursday evening at the funeral home. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Frances Dolores Dobos was born January 9, 1946 in Milaca, Minnesota to Edwin and Loretta (Juetten) Broschofsky. She lived most of her life in Morrison County and married Donald Dobos on September 21, 1964 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Brennyville. She raised her family and farmed raising pigs with her husband near Morrill, Minnesota. She worked for Fanny Farmer in Minneapolis, the Pierz Villa and later at the Willmar Poultry Co in Foley. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, playing cards especially with her special group of ladies, and connecting with family and friends on Facebook. Frances spent many hours making quilts for St. Elizabeth's Church. She will be fondly remembered for being a great mother, grandmother, and an excellent cook. She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Morrill.

She is survived by her children: Kevin (Cheryl), Pierz; Shawn, Foley; Kim Dobos, Otsego, and grandchildren: Dawson Dobos, Rebecca, Kristy, and Joshua Broda and step-granddaughter Ashley (Rahm) Brown, and step great-grandchildren: Tyler and David Brown as well as brothers and sister: Herb Broschofsky, Pierz; Dorothy Montag, Foreston; Jerome Broschofsky, Texas and Conrad Broschofsky of Milaca, and special cousin Kenny (Mary) Broshofske of Ogilvie. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Donald, step-grandson, Mathew Rahm, brother and sister and their spouses; Eugene (Lillian) Broschofsky, Lucille (Ray) Keehr, sister-in-law, Marcy Broschofsky and brother-in-law, Arnold Montag Sr, and nephews Chad Broschofsky and Jeffrey Montag.