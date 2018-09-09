Frances Danielson, 91, Foley

July 22, 1927 - September 6, 2018

Frances Danielson, age 91, of Foley passed away Thursday, September 6, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Funeral Services for Frances will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, September 11, 2018 at Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church in Foley. Rev. Timothy Wittwer will officiate. Visitation will be from 5-8 PM Monday evening at the Foley Funeral Home with a 7 PM prayer service. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church Tuesday. Burial will be in Ronneby Riverside Cemetery.

Frances Lucile (Hutton) Danielson was born July 22, 1927 in Northfield, Minnesota; the daughter of Frank and Ruth (Little) Hutton. Frances grew up south of the Twin Cities and attended the Minnesota School of Business. Her younger years sparked her love for traveling and she visited many places while beginning her working career in Minneapolis. Her roommate at the time introduced her to her cousin, a young man named Myron Danielson, and the beginning of a love story was made. Myron and Frances were married on October 4, 1958 at Central Lutheran Church in Minneapolis. The couple made their home in Maywood Township where they farmed. Frances was busy, not only at home, but also worked as the secretary for Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church for about 25 years. She and Myron were active members of the church and Frances shared her talents and time by volunteering as a Sunday School teacher and participating in the Naomi Circle. She served as a Benton County 4-H leader for 15 years and volunteered annually with Combined Charities. Frances was a gifted and adventurous cook. She tended to a large garden and enjoyed canning her harvest. She kept her mind active, well into her older years; enjoying reading, watching Jeopardy, and doing crossword puzzles.

Frances is survived by her children: Janice Danielson (Phyllis Moore) of Stockton, CA, Joel (Gladys) of Miami, FL, and Frank (Karen) of Baxter, MN; 7 grandchildren: Lazaro Danielson, Greg (Ambreen) Inting, Ann Danielson, Jacob Danielson, Rachel Danielson, Tony Nehluli and Eddy Vazquez; 12 great-grandchildren: Joshua, Sarah, Brian, Noah, Shaheel, Alia, Aishah, Zeshan, Yaseen, Zahrah, Christopher, and Ashley; brother, Chuck (Gloria) Hutton; as well as many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Myron in 2014, and brothers, Herbert and Merrill Hutton.