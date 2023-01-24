Four Hurt in Crash In Kandiyohi County

LAKE LILLIAN (WJON News) -- Four people were hurt when the vehicle they were riding in collided with a semi.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. on Friday on Highway 7 near Lake Lillian in Kandiyohi County.

The driver, 30-year-old David Urbina of Buffalo Lake, was taken to Willmar Hospital. Passengers 42-year-old Jiomar Lopez of Buffalo Lake and 22-year-old Crisler Medina of Fairfax, were both taken to St. Cloud Hospital. Twenty-seven-year-old Christopher Vilcez-Rivera of Fairfax was not taken to a healthcare facility.

Get our free mobile app

They all suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The semi driver was not hurt.