Four $1 Million Lottery Tickets Remain Unclaimed in Minnesota

ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- There are now four winning lottery tickets worth $1 million or more in Minnesota and the clock is ticking to claim the prizes.

The Minnesota State Lottery says a Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million was won on July 29th of last year. That was sold at the Casey's General Store in Fridley.

Also, one of the two $1 million Minnesota Raffle tickets from New Year's Day still hasn't been claimed. That ticket was sold at a Kwik Trip in Oak Park Heights.

And, we now have two big unclaimed prizes in the Gopher 5 game. A ticket worth more than $1.8 million was won on December 16th. That ticket was bought at the Speedway in St. Joseph. Another Gopher 5 ticket worth just over $1 million was won on February 13th. That was sold at the Twin Valley Convenience store.

Get our free mobile app

Winners have exactly one year from the date the prize was won to claim their prize.

Unless the winner chooses to opt-in to publicity, their name and city will not be released. As of Sept. 1, 2021, the names and cities of lottery prize winners above $10,000 are private data.

READ RELATED ARTICLES