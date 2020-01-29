Former PCA Accused of Sexually Molesting Girl

ST. CLOUD -- A man working as a personal care assistant in a Sartell home is accused of sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl.

Twenty-five-year-old Cole Van Halbeck of Sauk Rapids is charged with 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct. He is accused of sexually molesting the girl several times in early 2016 as he worked in her home to care for a sibling.

The girl told investigators Van Halbeck sexually abused her for several months while she was just 11-years-old.

Stearns County Court records show Van Halbeck had worked in the home from February 2016 through at least April of that year.

