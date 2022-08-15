Former MN Senator Al Franken To Host Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday

I've been looking forward to this since it was announced a month or so ago. Love him or hate him, Al Franken is a comedy icon and was a great senator for Minnesota, in my book. Unfortunately, a victim of "cancel culture". He actually seemed like he gave a damn about people. Hardly see that anymore.

Besides being a pretty funny guy, he was also a pretty smart guy, a graduate of Harvard and a brilliant writer for Saturday Night Live for several seasons. Franken put up a Facebook post Saturday announcing that he was getting on a plane for Los Angeles to sit in as a guest host on the Jimmy Kimmel Live show.

Franken's Facebook post joked about how he was trying to write jokes for his hosting gig but was coming up empty. Last I checked, Franken had over 6 thousand comments on his Facebook post with most offering suggestions for jokes or support for his appearance Tuesday night.

Kimmel is on his annual 2 month summer vacation and has booked a variety of people to fill his spot in his absence. So far, Franken is the only one I've been looking forward to.

Looks like Franken has a pretty good lineup for Tuesday night. Bob Odenkirk from Better Call Saul, California Congresswoman Katie Porter and last but certainly not least, Los Lobos as the musical guest.

Immediately after he finishes his hosting duties in L.A. he is back in Minneapolis for to continue his national comedy tour at the Acme Comedy Club, where he'll appear Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.

Break a leg, Al!

