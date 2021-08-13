A former Minnesota Vikings receiver will become a co-host of 'CBS This Morning' beginning next month.

CBS has announced a new long-term contract with former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Nate Burleson, that will have him appearing on CBS News and CBS Sports -- including The NFL Today and CBS This Morning.

The 39 year-old Nate Burleson has worked with CBS since 2017 when he joined 'The NFL Today' for the pregame show, halftime and post-game show. He'll continue as an analyst on the broadcast In addition to the Vikings and Seahawks, Burleson played with Detroit Lions -- compiling 5,630 carer receiving yards and 39 receiving touchdowns in his career.

Nate Burleson was born in Calgary, Alberta, Canada in 1981. At the time his father, Al Burleson, was playing defensive back for the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League.

