SJU Pitcher Joey Stock Signs With Boston Red Sox [PODCAST]

Former St. John's Prep and St. John's University pitcher Joey Stock has signed a contract to play professional baseball for the Boston Red Sox organization. Stock also played three seasons with the St. Cloud Rox (2018, 2019 and 2020).

Stock joined WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" on Monday to talk about playing baseball in Central Minnesota, how the St. Cloud Rox prepared him for the next step in his career, his decision to sign with the Red Sox, where he goes from here and more.

