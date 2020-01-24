Former College of St. Benedict President Has Died

ST. JOSEPH -- A former President of the College of St. Benedict has died. The school announced Friday that Sister Emmanuel Renner died on Wednesday at the age of 93.

She was the 10th president of the college, serving from 1979 through 1986.

As president, Sister Emmanuel was most noted for her role in the development of the College of St. Benedict and St. John's University joint core curriculum. She also presided over the college's first capital campaign drive, raising $5.2 million for the construction of the Clemens Library.

In June 2005, St. Ben's completed the Renner House, named in her honor, which is the home for the current president.

The funeral will be held on Tuesday in the Sacred Heart Chapel at St. Benedict's Monastery in St. Joseph.