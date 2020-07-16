Former Ciatti’s Ristorante Building Being Demolished

ST. CLOUD -- The former Ciatti's building on Division Street in St. Cloud is being torn down.

The city recently issued permits for the removal of the existing building and services, and a chain-link fence now surrounds the property.

Ciatti's Building, photo by WJON.com's Alex Svejkovsky

As to what the plans are for the site, that remains unclear, there has not been an application for a new construction project but in the demolition application, there are references to new plans coming soon.

Landwehr Construction is doing the demolition work and the new property owner is listed as Ridgecrest St. Cloud LLC.

The Italian restaurant Ciatti's located at 2635 Division Street closed in January of 2018.

This is one of a few construction projects along St. Cloud Division Street. Popeye's Louisana Chicken is building a restaurant right now, and Tumble Fresh Coin Laundry is also under construction right now.