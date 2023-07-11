Former Bonanza Building in St. Cloud to Be Torn Down

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The former Bonanza building on Division Street in St. Cloud will be torn down soon.

Fencing has been installed around the property with the demolition slated for later this month.

According to city documents, the only permit on file is for the demolition of the existing structure. No land use entitlement or permitting requests have been submitted for redevelopment of the property.

The current owners are open to any potential redevelopment of the site and are taking the building down now for future development.

Get our free mobile app

Bonanza closed its doors in October of 2022 after 48 years in business.

READ RELATED ARTICLES