Forecast Calling for Wet Weather Pattern 2nd Half of August

UNDATED -- The Climate Prediction Center (CPC) has highlighted a large area of the US for potential wetter than normal conditions in both the 6 to 10 and 8 to 14 day outlooks.

National Weather Service

The Weather Channel disagrees, only calling for rain next Saturday, August 21st in the 10-day forecast.

So far in the month of August, we've only had .30 of an inch of rain in St. Cloud, .27 of that fell last Saturday morning.

