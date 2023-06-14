Food Truck Extravaganza This Weekend in Minnesota – Worth the Drive
Food trucks have really become a "thing" in the past few years. It seems that most restaurants and some that are excluseively food truck based have been popping up all over Minnesota, and I am absolutely here for it!
There is a huge food truck extravaganza happening this weekend with 40 vendors coming to the event. It will be a bit of a drive for people in St Cloud and greater Minnesota, but if you love food trucks and events like these, it will be worth the drive.
The event is happening in Stillwater. First of all, Stillwater is a great town for a weekend getaway. It is so adorable, and has so many great shops and restaurants to check out. The hotels are amazing as well. Plus, add in an event like this, and it's time to plan a weekend in Stillwater. If you can't find accomodations in Stillwater proper, you always have the option to go across the border into Wisconsin and hang out in Hudson for a bit.
The 40 vendor Food Truck Extravaganza is happening rain or shine.
The event, hosted by the Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce, will take place Saturday, June 17 from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the Washington County Fairgrounds.
Tickets are just $5, and kids under the age of 5 are free. If you are curious as to who some of the vendors will be - here is a list from Bring Me the News.
- Adam's Gyros Inc
- Amish Annie
- Big Guys BBQ Roadhouse
- Blegens Big Red Wagon, Inc.
- Cafe Cairo Food Truck
- Candyland, Inc.
- Come & Get It
- Eggroll QueenKona Ice of NE Twin Cities
- Krazd Foodnatik MN
- Mansetti's Food Truck
- MJ’s Steak and Chicken
- Northeast Pretzels
- Pete's freshcut potato blossom
- Pretty Great Cheesecake
- Que Tai
- Richie's Cheese Curd Tacos
- Samurai Teppanyaki Inc
- Sandy's Grill and Italian Ice
- State Fair Cookie Co
- Sumo & Smoh
- Thai Thai Street Food
- Thumbs Cookies
- TOT BOSS
- Up In Smoke BBQ
- Unbakeable
- Xstream Cusine
