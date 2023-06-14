Food trucks have really become a "thing" in the past few years. It seems that most restaurants and some that are excluseively food truck based have been popping up all over Minnesota, and I am absolutely here for it!

There is a huge food truck extravaganza happening this weekend with 40 vendors coming to the event. It will be a bit of a drive for people in St Cloud and greater Minnesota, but if you love food trucks and events like these, it will be worth the drive.

The event is happening in Stillwater. First of all, Stillwater is a great town for a weekend getaway. It is so adorable, and has so many great shops and restaurants to check out. The hotels are amazing as well. Plus, add in an event like this, and it's time to plan a weekend in Stillwater. If you can't find accomodations in Stillwater proper, you always have the option to go across the border into Wisconsin and hang out in Hudson for a bit.

The 40 vendor Food Truck Extravaganza is happening rain or shine.

Tickets are just $5, and kids under the age of 5 are free. If you are curious as to who some of the vendors will be - here is a list from Bring Me the News.

Million Dollar Homes! Check Out This 'Palatial Paradise' For Sale In St. Cloud The housing market still seems to be going pretty strong, nothing like the last 2-3 years when homes lasted just hours on the open market, but there are still plenty of homes listed for sale in Central Minnesota. One of those homes is a million-dollar listing right here in St. Cloud. The home is described as 'an exquisite palatial paradise', and the photos online seem to prove it.