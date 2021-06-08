Foley Pool Opens for the Season on Saturday

FOLEY -- The Foley municipal pool will open for the season on Saturday. City staff says they had to delay the opening from Wednesday until Saturday due to some maintenance work that took longer than planned.

They say they have enough lifeguards to staff the pool this summer.

The pool house will be open Wednesday for in-person swimming lesson sign-up from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Once the Foley pool opens on Saturday it will be open seven days a week with weekday hours from 12:30 p.m. until 4:15 p.m. and also from 6:45 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday hours are 12:30 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. and also from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

