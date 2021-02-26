Foley Municipal Pool Expected to Reopen in 2021

FOLEY – The residents of Foley will be able to cool off in the public pool this year.

The Foley City Council is expected to approve reopening the municipal swimming and wading pools during their meeting next Tuesday evening.

The pool, located at 110 8th Avenue, was closed last summer as the COVID-19 pandemic ramped up.

Mark Pappenfus, Foley's Public Works Director, says both pools will undergo a bit of maintenance in early May before their grand reopening.

“We’re going to put new coping around the outside,” Pappenfus explained. “That’s the brick around the entire outer edge of the pool – the part you stand on right before you jump in. All of that on both the big pool and the wading pool will be replaced.”

The total cost to replace the coping on both pools is estimated at $65,000, Pappenfus said.

The pools are slated to reopen during the first or second weekend of June. Pappenfus says there will be a manager on hand, along with lifeguards, to make sure COVID-related safety protocols are followed.

“(The manager) will have the plans in place to protect both the staff and customers and follow whatever restrictions there are at the time,” he said. “Of course, (swimming) lessons are a big thing for our pool, and we’re hoping to be able to offer as many of those as we can this year.”

Pappenfus says the community is understandably excited to see the pool reopen this year.

“It’s used a lot by not only the city kids, but kids from the surrounding area,” Pappenfus said. “We get people from quite a distance who come to bring their kids to our outdoor pool.”

“It’s a lot of work, but it’s something our community has to offer.”

The pool is expected to remain open through late August.