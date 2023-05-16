Foley Woman Arrested in St. Cloud in Overdose Investigation

FOLEY (WJON News) -- A Foley woman was arrested in east St. Cloud in connection to an overdose death.

The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force, along with the Foley Police Department, used a knock-and-announce search warrant Monday in the 400 block of East St. Germain Street.

The warrant was regarding an investigation into an overdose death of a woman that happened in Foley back in March.

Arrested was 26-year-old Christine Grove of Foley.

