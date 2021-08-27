Foley Man Hurt in Crash Near Pierz in Morrison County

PIERZ -- A Foley man was hurt in a crash in Morrison County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about noon Thursday on Highway 25 near Pierz.

Seventy-two-year-old Roger Rudnitski of Foley was going south on the highway. Meanwhile, a car driven by 18-year-old Abby Bednar of Pierz was going west on 133rd Street when troopers say she failed to yield and the two vehicles collided.

Rudnitski was taken to the hospital in Little Falls with non-life-threatening injuries. Bednar was not hurt.