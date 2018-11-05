Foley Man Charged With Assaulting Legislative Candidate

FOLEY -- A Foley man has been officially charged with assaulting a political candidate at a Benton County bar last month.

Prosecutors have charged 53-year-old Richard Schmit with a felony count of 3rd-degree assault and two counts of misdemeanor 5th-degree assault.

According to the criminal complaint, Minnesota House candidate Shane Mekeland went into the bar and sat down next to Schmit on October 12th. Records show Mekeland began talking to Schmit about politics and when Mekeland mentioned something about the middle class, Schmit said "You (expletives) don't give a (expletive) about the middle class." and allegedly punched Mekeland in the left eye.

A witness said the punch knocked Mekeland backward off his barstool and hit his head on the floor knocking him out momentarily.

Schmit told investigators he had six or seven beers when Mekeland sat down next to him and began campaigning.

The charges indicate Mekeland's medical records show he suffered a head injury, concussion, bruised eye, and a nasal injury.

Mekeland is running for House District 15B which covers Benton County and parts of Sherburne County.