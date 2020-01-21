State Rep Asks County Commissioners to Support Gun Laws

ELK RIVER -- A state lawmaker from Clear Lake has sent a letter to the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners asking them to adopt a resolution declaring Sherburne a Second Amendment sanctuary county.

Republican State Representative Shane Mekeland says there are more than 400 counties nationwide that consider themselves as sanctuary counties. He says there is an attack on our Second Amendment rights and the resolution would show state officials that Sherburne County supports the right to bear arms.

Mekeland says he plans to fight any legislation aimed at creating red flag laws or universal background checks.

Sherburne County Administrator Bruce Messelt says the county board asked staff to provide feedback on the request but admitted counties are agencies of the state of Minnesota and they must uphold state law.

