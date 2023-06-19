Foley Fun Days Continues this Week

FOLEY (WJON News) -- Foley Fun Days continues over the next three days.

Monday's highlights include a musician on the downtown stage starting at 2;30 p.m. There's a run/walk starting at 5:00 p.m. and Karaoke will be on the downtown stage after the 5K.

Tuesday the Zoomobile will be outside the Foley Library at noon. A live band at the downtown stage starts at 4:00 p.m. And a Hot Rod Show is at St. John's Catholic Church. The Kiddie Parade starts at 6:00 p.m. with Family Fun Night to follow.

Wednesday Foley Fun Days wrap up with bingo at city hall, the grande parade is at 6:00 p.m. followed by the band Stifle on the downtown stage.

