FOLEY (WJON News) - Candidates for office in Foley meet the public tonight.

The 2022 Foley Candidate Forum is tonight, 6:00 pm at the Foley Intermediate School Cafeteria.

Candidates for mayor, city council, school board, District 10 Senate, and District 10B House are scheduled to appear. The forum is sponsored by the Foley Area Chamber of Commerce.