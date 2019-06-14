Foley Baseball Wins AA Consolation Title

Foley baseball beat La Crescent 11-5 in the consolation semifinals before downing Perham to win the State AA Consolation championship 6-3.

Alec Dietl threw all 7 innings with 7 hits and 5 earned runs allowed to get the win against La Crescent. Drew Beier went 2-3 with 3 runs scored with 2 RBIs, Noah Novak drove in 2 runs and Wyatt Ziwicki hit a solo home run.

Foley went out to a 4-0 lead in the 3rd inning against Perham and held on to win. Noah Novak was 2-2 with a run scored and 2 RBIs and Mark Dierkes went 2-3 with a run scored.

Foley finishes the season with a 26-4 record.