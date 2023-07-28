Foley and Sartell State Legion Baseball Results Thursday

2023 97TH ANNAUL MINNESOTA DIVISION 1 STATE LEGION TOURNAMENT

SARTELL POST 277

Pool No. #3

Wayzata Wizards Post 118

Duluth Cubs Post 71

Hastings Raiders Post 47

FOLEY ORANGE CRUSH POST 298

Pool No. #1

Tri-City Red Post 513

Mankato America Post 11

Northfield River Rats Post 84

TODAYS SCHEDULE

Northfield River Rats Post 84 vs. Foley Orange Crush Post 298 (10:30)

Hasting Raiders Post 47 vs. Sartell Post 277 (1:00)

WAYZATA WIZARDS POST 118 5 SARTELL POST 277 3

(Thursday July 27th)

The Wizards defeated the Sartell Post 277, backed by nine hits, including a pair of doubles and a home run. Their starting pitcher was Gaard Swenson, he threw 5 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Dylan Smith threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout. John Skoro threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one run and he issued one walk.

The Wizards offense was led by John Skoro, he went 1-for-4 for a home run for three huge RBIs. Adam Deselich went 1-for-2 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Gaard Swenson went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Charlie Gearen went 1-for-3 with a double. Kyle Boutwell went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Tyler Gullickson went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Jake Berkland went 1-for-4. Mason Pittman went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Zach Pettitt earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for Sartell was righty Wes Johnson, he threw a complete game, he gave up nine hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

Wes gave up the home run in the fourth inning, along with double and a single. The rest of the game he gave up one double and five singles.

The Sartell offense was led by their center fielder, Dylan Simones, he went 3-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and he had a stolen base. Right fielder Drew Geiger went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Pitcher Wes Johnson went 2-for-2 with a double, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Shortstop Gavan Schulte went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Catcher Will Thompson went 1-for-3. Left fielder Kade Lewis went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base and second baseman, Jake Greubele earned a walk.

SARTELL POST 277 13 DULUTH CUBS POST 71 1

(Thursday July 27th)

The Sartell Post 277 defeated the Cubs of Post 71, backed by ten hits, including a pair of doubles, good defense and they were aided by eight walks. Their starting pitcher was righty Brett Schlangen, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, one run, two walks and he recored eight strikeouts.

The Sartell offense was led by righty fielder Drew Geiger, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Left fielder Kade Lewis went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run. First baseman Wes Johnson went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a trio of runs. Third baseman Braeden Simones went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Center fielder Dylan Simones went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Catcher Will Thompson was credited for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Eli Hanson earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI and Brenden Boesen earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. DH Andrew Ritter went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Shortstop Gavan Schulte went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. second baseman Jake Gruebele earned a walk and Will Brinkerhoff went 1-for-1 and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Cubs was Cade Fladmark, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Dylan Cole threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Mike Olcott threw one inning, he gave up one hit, four runs and three walks. Their offense was led by Joey Nick, he went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and Jack Teachworth was credited for a RBI. Elias Jouppi earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Peyton Call earned a walk.

FOLEY ORANGE CRUSH POST 298 5 TRI-CITY RED POST 513 4

(Thursday July 27th)

The Foley Post 298 defeated the Tri-City Red Post 513, backed by eleven hits, they were aided by five walks. Their starting pitcher was Trey Emmerich, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Derek Dahman threw 1 2/3 inning to earn the win, he issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. They were down 3-0 going into the fifth inning, when they put up two runs and they added two in the seventh. In the top of the eighth they scored the go ahead a sacrifice fly by Trey Emmerich drove in Brett Leabch for the go ahead run.

Their offense was led by their Center fielder Bryce Gapinski, he went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and pitcher Trey Emmerich went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Catcher Josiah Peterson went 3-for-5 and he scored a run and First baseman Aiden Micholski went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk. Third baseman Brett Leabch went 1-for-2, he earned a pair of runs, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Left fielder Gavyn Wirth went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Shortstop Derek Dahmen went 1-for-4 and Second baseman Alex Jennissen earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for Tri-City Red Post 513 was Tanner Hoemann, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Aiden Bale threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up one hit, one run and one walk.

Their offense was led by Jack Henrich, he went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Landon Both went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Parker Holmboe was credited for a RBI. Tom Schields went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Aiden Bale went 1-for-4 with a double and Leo Fleischhacker went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Chris Then went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Tanner Hoemann earned a walk.

MANKATO AMER. POST 11 18 FOLEY ORANGE CRUSH POST 298 5

(Thursday July 27th)

The Mankato American Post 11 defeated the Foley Orange Crush Post 298, backed by twelve hits, including two home runs and a triple. Post 11 came in with a 23-4 record and considered one of the top teams. Their staring pitcher was Logan Shane, he threw 5 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, five runs, six walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Cael Willaert went 3-for-4 for five RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Easton Stangl, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs. Dylan Kopesky went 2-for-3 with a triple for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Nick Werk went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Ainsley Stubbs went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Derek Rundle went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Riston Wojcik was credited for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Cayden Willaert and Caden Hanson both went 1-for-1 and both scored a run, Owen Studtmann went 1-for-5, Landon Metcalfe earned a walk and he scored a run and Brayden Borgmeier scored three runs.

The Orange Crush starting pitcher was Gavin Owen, he threw four innings, he gave up six hits, ten runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Aiden Micholski threw one inning, he gave up three runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Keagon Frisbie threw one inning, he gave up six hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Third baseman Brett Leabch, he went 1-for-1 with a triple for three RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Catcher Alex Jennissen went 1-for-2 for a RBI, First baseman Jonny Engmark and Second baseman Keagon Frisbie both earned a walk and each scored a run. DH Josiah Peterson went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Shortstop Derek Dahmen went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Gavyn Wirth went 1-for-1. Center fielder Bryce Gapinski earned a walk, Right fielder Jace Molitor earned a walk and Second baseman Aiden Micholski scored a run.